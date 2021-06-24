WTC Final: Unhappy Virat Kohli Hints At Revamping Test Side Using ODI Team's Blueprint

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team once again failed to deliver when it mattered the most as they faced an excruciating eight-wicket defeat against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the WTC Final in Southampton on Wednesday. Courtesy of the loss, the Men in Blue missed out on the opportunity to be crowned as the maiden WTC winners. The Indian skipper was not pleased with his side's performances as he indicated that he may bring in the 'right people with the right mindset to perform' in the Test side just like the limited-overs setup.

India vs New Zealand winner: Virat Kohli looking to follow limited-overs setup's blueprint

Virat Kohli was extremely vocal during the post-match press conference where he opened up on a number of aspects from the WTC Final. During the media interaction, the Indian captain said that they will continue to reassess and have conversations around what are the things required to strengthen the team and not follow or fall prey to certain patterns. Expressing a sense of urgency, Kohli added that they will not wait for a year or so and will plan quickly.

Citing the example of the white-ball setups, Kohli stated that they have great depth there and players are ready and confident like Rohit Sharma, although he was not named directly. According to the Indian veteran, the same thing needs to be done with Test cricket. Kohli opined that they will have to reassess, replan and understand what dynamics work for the team and how they can be fearless. He also said that they will bring in right people who have the right mindset to perform.

Kohli reiterated that they need to work out better plans on understanding how to score runs. He added that the players have to stay in sync with the momentum of the game and not let it drift away too much. Kohli assured that there are no technical difficulties as such whether it is amongst the batsmen or bowlers.

An incredible moment in @BLACKCAPS history 🏆



Congratulations to Kane Williamson and his team 👏#WTC21 #INDvNZ — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021

According to the World No. 3 Test batsman, it's more down to game awareness and being more courageous in putting bowlers under pressure and not allowing them to bowl in similar areas for longer periods of time unless it is absolutely overcast and the ball is swinging all over the place as it happened on Day 1. Kohli reckoned that the endeavour would be to try and score runs and not worry about getting out in testing conditions because that's the way the opposition can be put under pressure otherwise you are standing there hoping that you don't get out and you are not being optimistic enough. Kohli suggested that one has to take calculated risks against a quality bowling attack like NZ.

It is worth mentioning that Indian batsmen let go of a lot of scoring opportunities and gave respect galore to New Zealand pacers. While Rohit Sharma failed to score big after getting starts in both innings, Cheteshwar Pujara also gave away his wickets after getting set at the crease. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane also failed to convert their starts into big scores which hurt India big time.

IMAGE SOURCE: ICC TWITTER