Sourav Ganguly Has Scathing Remark For Fans 'twisting' Virat Kohli-Shubman Gill Tweet

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has criticized those attempting to distort his tweet about Shubman Gill and his performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ganguly showered praise on Gill after the Gujarat Titans opener scored his second consecutive century of IPL 2023, leading the defending champions to chase down 198 runs in 19.1 overs which eliminated the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the playoff race. Despite already securing a playoff spot as the top-ranked team, GT spoiled RCB's party and helped the Mumbai Indians secure a top-four spot, thanks to Gill's exceptional batting.

The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls, overshadowing Virat Kohli's 101 not out off 61 balls in the first innings of the same match. This marked Gill's second century in this edition, following his maiden IPL hundred against the Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days ago. Ganguly, who is an admirer of Gill, took to Twitter after the GT vs. RCB match to express his appreciation for the talent discovered in the league.

"What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament @bcci," Ganguly wrote in his post.

What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2023

However, fans misinterpreted Ganguly's tweet, assuming that the former Indian captain intentionally snubbed Kohli in his post. Many also interpreted the "two centuries" reference as praise for MI all-rounder Cameron Green, who had also scored a century in the afternoon game against SRH on the same day.

After facing heavy criticism for omitting Kohli's name and not acknowledging his century in the same match, Ganguly responded a couple of days later with a strongly-worded tweet.

"Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet, understand English .. if don’t please get someone responsible to explain ..," Ganguly said after netizens started to misinterpret the context of his tweet.

Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet ,understand English .. if don’t please get someone responsible to explain .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 23, 2023

Image: Instagram/ShubmanGill/PTI