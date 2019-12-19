‘Yashasvi Jaiswal Used To Sell Pani Puris’: Preity Zinta Lauds Despite Missing Out On Him

If a ‘chaiwala’ can become the Prime Minister of the country, a pani puri seller can definitely be a star cricketer. While PM Narendra Modi had become the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the age of 51, Yashasvi Jaiswal has become a millionaire at just 17. The youngster was a part of an intense bidding session before Rajasthan Royals bagged him for Rs 2.40 crore in the Indian Premier League auction on Thursday. Interestingly, the co-owner of the team, Kings XI Punjab, that missed out on him during the bidding, Preity Zinta, lauded Jaiswal’s ‘inspirational' rags-to-riches story.

READ: From Selling Panipuri To Multi-crore IPL Deal: Yashasvi's Pursuit Of Happiness

As the auction was still underway in Kolkata on Thursday, Preity Zinta took to Twitter and wrote, “17 old Yashasvi Jaiswal used to sell pani puris on the streets for a living 2 years ago. Today this talented cricketer is bought by a franchise in the #IPL2020Auction for 2.40 crores. Fantastic & inspirational story #IPL really is a place where dreams come true #ting.” (sic)

Here’s the post

READ: IPL Auction Live Updates: U-19 Stars Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal Become Millionaires

17 old Yashasvi Jaiswal used to sell pani puris on the streets for a living 2 years ago. Today this talented cricketer is bought by a franchise in the #IPL2020Auction for 2.40 crores. Fantastic & inspirational story 🙏 #IPL really is a place where dreams come true👍 #ting 🏏 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 19, 2019

Yashasvi Jaiswal had come to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh when he was just 11 years old. His hard work paid off when he was selected in the Team India U-19 squad. He is set to represent the country at the World Cup to be held in South Africa in January-February. He had been in prolific form for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he notched 564 runs at an average of 112.80. The highlight was him becoming the youngest batsman to hit a double century in domestic cricket.

"I am very happy. It's a great opportunity for me to learn. I want to learn as much as I can during my time with Rajasthan Royals. It is a platform for me to make a name for myself," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

READ: Yashasvi's Tough Life-innings; Read About His Struggle On How He Made It To U-19 WC Squad

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cotterell, Jimmy Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda were the purchases made by Kings XI Punjab. Glenn Maxwell was bought for Rs 10.50 crore. It was among the highest prices of the day.

READ: 'Be The Difference': Yashasvi's Coach Decided To "change It All"