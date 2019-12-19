The Debate
IPL Auction Live Updates: U-19 Stars Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal Become Millionaires

Cricket News

IPL Auction Live Updates: India U-19 captain Priyam Garg sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 1.90 cr. Yashasvi Jaiswal goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 2.40 cr.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
ipl auction live updates

Highly-rated India Under-19 skipper Priyam Garg was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a substantial sum of Rs. 1.90 cr at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 Auction in Kolkata. The youngster will captain the Indian Colts at the upcoming U-19 ICC World Cup and will feature for SRH in the 13th edition of the Indian domestic league next year. Meanwhile, his teammate and the 18-year old opening batsman from Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for 2.40 cr.

IPL Auction Live Updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome India U-19 captain Priyam Garg

IPL Auction Live Updates

Priyam Garg, who had a base price 20 lakhs, made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh during the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy in November 2018. The U-19 player scored a whopping 814 runs at an average of 67.83 in 10 first-class games. No wonder, SRH shed out Rs.1.90 cr to secure his services ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL.

18-year old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who sold pani puris for a living, scored a stunning 203 in his maiden Vijay Hazare outing with Mumbai where he hit 12 maximums in a 154-ball innings. No wonder Rajasthan Royals paid a massive Rs. 2.40 crore for his services. Can the talented youngster help RR lay their hands on the IPL trophy this season?

IPL Auction Live Updates

Published:
