Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Sourav Ganguly breaks decades old feat of former India captain

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a ton on his Test debut and thereby became the 17th Indian to register this feat. While he joined the likes of Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, and skipper Rohit Sharma in the list of Indians who have scored a century on Test debut, but in another section he is the first one to grab the space. The left-hander became the first player from India to have made a hundred on debut in the Caribbean. If that's impressive, the 20-year-old has also attained a statistic in which he left the greats of Indian cricket viz, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin behind.

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks almost 4-decade old record of Mohammad Azharuddin

After being entrusted with the opening slot, Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival in the international scene in style. Off the back of an unbeaten 30 on Day 1 of the 1st India vs West Indies Test, the youngster continued from where he left off on Day 2 and played his shots and showcased a positive approach to get to his century. The rookie accompanied Rohit Sharma and together they built a monumental stand of 229 for the first wicket.

Jaiswal did not stop after reaching the esteemed mark and remained unfazed after Sharma and Shubman Gill got out. He kept going and in the process, there came a point when he played the 323rd delivery of his innings. Upon facing the ball, he broke the record of former India Captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Azhar had a scintillating feat of playing 322 balls on his debut. He played that many balls to score 110 runs at the Eden Gardens against England in 1984. Jaiswal crossed the mark to go top of the list. Aside from Jasiwal and Azharuddin only two other Indians had previously played more than 300 balls on their debut. Who? Sourav Ganguly (301) and Rohit Sharma (301).

Jaiswal goes unbeaten on Day 2

At the end of the Day 2 of the Test match, Yashasvi Jaiswal had amassed 143 runs. Virat Kohli is on the other end and he is un-finished on 36*. India have put on 312/2 on the board and thereby taken a lead of 162 runs.