‘Yes, We Accept That...’: Rohit Sharma Reacts To Unnecessary DRS Calls In 3rd Test

Team India lost to Australia by a margin of nine wickets in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Indore. The two main reasons behind the team's loss were the Australian spinners and unnecessary DRS calls. India, while bowling in the first innings, lost all three reviews inside the first 20 overs which cost them the match.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has now opened up on the mistake of taking unnecessary DRS calls and admitted to making the mistake of exhausting them in the third Test match.

Rohit Sharma said: 'Yes, we accept that we didn't make the right calls'

Opening up about the mistake, Rohit Sharma said as per ESPNcricinfo, "Yes, we accept that we didn't make the right calls in the last game. (Making DRS calls can be hard with) especially Jaddu. Every ball he thinks it's out."

"I understand, they're quite animated, it's just the passion of the game, but that's where my role comes in, to say bhai, relax a little, it's okay if it's at least ending up somewhere near the stumps, but this isn't even hitting the stumps, and some balls were even pitching outside leg stump, so that was a silly mistake that we made but we hope to correct that in this game and we'll have a small chat regarding this as well, and hopefully we can get it right in this game", Rohit Sharma further said.

When Team India lost the third Test, their critics said Team India was 'overconfident'. Dismissing all such comments, Rohit said, "When you win two games, if the people outside feel that we are overconfident, it’s absolutely rubbish. You want to do your best in all four games, you don’t want to stop after just winning two games. It’s as simple as that."

The Australia spinners were one of the main reasons behind Team India's loss in the third Test at Indore as 11 of Team India's 20 wickets went to Nathan Lyon. The spinner has always performed well against Team India.

The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9, 2023.