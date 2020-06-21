'Yoga Is Life': Harbhajan Singh's Family, Kaif Embrace International Yoga Day 2020

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif observed International Yoga Day 2020 as they joined thousands around the globe in performing Yoga on Sunday. Themed around 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family', the International Yoga Day 2020 was observed in high spirit despite the coronavirus pandemic, as people took the digital route to connect and perform Yoga. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian cricketers shared pictures of their family performing Yoga. While former spinner Harbhajan Singh embraced 'Yoga for life', Mohammed Kaif urged his fans to fall in love with taking care of oneself.

READ | Coronavirus-forced Break Has Prolonged Anderson's Career, Says Conditioning Coach Ahmun

Harbhajan, Kaif observe International Yoga day 2020

Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/UkkXGX5wTv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020

READ | Ganguly Is A Born Leader, Inspired India To Win On Foreign Shores: Srikkanth

Sehwag's duck-walk on International Yoga Day 2020

A duck walk across the floor. That is how former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag participated in performing yoga, in his own style, on International Yoga Day 2020 on Sunday. Thousands of people across the globe participated in performing yoga on the eve of the 6th International Yoga Day, whose theme is 'Yoga from home, Yoga with family'. Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag shared a video of his duck-walk drill and hailed yoga as an effective mechanism to improve oneself even if it takes some time.

Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/g3Yc2Z7NyC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020

READ | Sourav Ganguly's Foundation Offers Help To COVID-19 Crusaders

PM Modi's message to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on International Yoga Day on Sunday, stressing on the benefits of yoga as he elaborated on the theme 'yoga at home, yoga with family'. This year's International Yoga Day theme, PM Modi revealed, was to stay away from social gatherings owing to the dangers of the COVID pandemic and urged the citizens to perform yoga from home with their family. PM Modi elaborated on the positives of performing yoga, its effect on boosting one's immunity system and its need at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Greetings on #YogaDay! Sharing my remarks on this special occasion. https://t.co/8eIrBklnLI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2020

READ | Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman: Hardik Pandya Issues Fitness Challenge To Brother Krunal