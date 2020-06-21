Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman: Hardik Pandya Issues Fitness Challenge To Brother Krunal

The coronavirus pandemic seems to have no effect on India's premium all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, as he remains hell-bent on improving & maintaining his fitness even normalcy slowly creeps back. Hardik Pandya's international comeback was stalled by the outbreak of COVID following which India's series with South Africa was called off. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who was out with a back injury, made an impressive comeback on the field in the DY Patil T20 tournament in which he set the scoreboard on fire with quickfire knocks and deadly strikes.

However, during the lockdown, brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal have kept themselves busy by engaging in a series of exercises and drills to keep themselves fit. Hardik Pandya's latest challenge to this brother was a jump-pushup challenge as he shared a video of the drill on social media and urged his brother to follow suit. In the video, a ripped-looking Hardik Pandya is seen performing the drill with utmost ease as he challenged his brother Krunal to do the same, wondering how many he could pull off.

Hardik Pandya throws new challenge to brother Krunal

Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction 💪 @krunalpandya24, I challenge you bhai! Let’s see how many you can do 😏 #PandyaBrothers pic.twitter.com/Yyr71sEeni — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 20, 2020

Haha Your friendly neighbourhood Spider man 👌 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 20, 2020

'Blessed with the best': Hardik Pandya

The Pandya brothers are trying their best to keep themselves engaged and at the same time entertain their fans by making sporadic appearances on social media. Both Hardik and Krunal are currently unable to sweat it out in the nets or even go for a ride in their luxury cars due to the global pandemic. Earlier, the dynamic duo was involved in a 'Karaoke' session at their residence where they were seen with a mic in their hands singing 'Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jama' from the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' (2019). Now, the Team India and Mumbai Indians all-rounders have come forward and posted an adorable picture that showcases their brotherly love. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Hardik posted a picture of himself and his elder brother Krunal where the duo seems to have had a haircut. The 26-year-old mentioned that he is blessed to be with the best.

Meanwhile, the Pandya brothers were all set to represent Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29, but has now been indefinitely suspended due to coronavirus fear. Hardik had last played for India back in September last year as he was out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a surgery in the UK. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and had won their record fourth IPL title by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last year. The Rohit Sharma-led side are not only aiming to retain their title but are also eyeing their fifth IPL trophy.