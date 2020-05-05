Yograj Singh Accuses MS Dhoni, Kohli Of 'backstabbing' Yuvraj Singh, Makes Huge Claims

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh, who is also Yuvraj Singh's father, has never been shy of making bold remarks against cricketers. Only last year, Yograj Singh had accused former skipper MS Dhoni of purposely losing the World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand. The retired cricketer has now re-launched an attack MS, by accusing him of 'backstabbing' his son, Yuvraj Singh.

In a recent interview with a news daily, Yograj Singh also went on to accuse current Indian skipper Virat Kohli of backstabbing Yuvraj adding that many selectors too have betrayed the hero of India's 2011 World Cup victory. Singh had made a comeback into the Indian team after battling cancer, but his form never persisted and finally hung up his boots in 2019.

Yograj recalled his recent meeting with Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri where he told him to ensure a good send-off for Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit Sharma when they retire as they have done so much for Indian cricket. He added that many have 'backstabbed' Yuvraj and it 'hurts.' Furthermore, he also slammed the Indian selection panel, specifically former selector Sharandeep Singh, claiming that he always wanted to drop Yuvraj Singh from the team.

'Selectors do not know ABC of cricket'

Referring to Sharandeep, Singh also stated that such people who do not know 'ABC of cricket' are appointed as selectors and it hurts when they backstab. He also claimed that it 'worried' people when Yuvraj continued to perform for the team. The retired cricketer also made a bold claim by stating that during the 2011 World Cup campaign, someone in a team meeting had stated that the team does not need Yuvraj Singh as they have Suresh Raina. He added that Yuvraj himself told him about this incident.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh had stated that more than MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, it was Sourav Ganguly who supported him as a skipper. In an interview earlier, Singh had said that it was hard to pick between Ganguly and Dhoni but he eventually picked the former due to the support he received. Yuvraj's respect for Ganguly has been well-documented in the past as he reportedly was once quoted as saying "I would die for a captain like him (Ganguly)".

