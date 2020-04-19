Yuvraj Singh Reveals One Thing About Sourav Ganguly That The Entire Team Disliked; Read

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has revealed one thing about former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly that left the entire team unimpressed with the captain. Skipper Sourav Ganguly has been revered as one of the greatest players to captain the Men in Blue and impressed everyone with his aggressive approach which was new for the team back then. During an Instagram live session recently, the former all-rounder revealed that it was Dada's dressing style that left everyone in the team unimpressed back then.

'Please, you are the Indian captain'

“We were not impressed with Dada (Sourav Ganguly) at all. He was the India captain, such a big name. So I was like, Dada please, you are Indian captain, you can not dress up like that," said Yuvraj Singh during the Instagram live session. The 2011 World Cup Man of the Tournament also recollected the skipper's response. Ganguly had simply responded by asking, "How does it even matter?"

Under Sourav Ganguly, the Indian team is believed to have reached new heights labelling his tenure as the skipper as famous 'Ganguly-era.' The team won 21 out of 49 test matches under him making him the most successful Indian skipper overseas with 11 wins. The current BCCI President also led the Men in Blue in 76 ODI victories.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh also rated Sourav Ganguly more than World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. In an interview earlier, Singh had said that it was hard to pick between Ganguly and Dhoni but he eventually picked the former due to the support he received. Yuvraj's respect for Ganguly has been well-documented in the past as he reportedly was once quoted as saying "I would die for a captain like him (Ganguly)".

