'You Are A Freak': Steve Smith Smashes Mind-boggling 16 Runs Off Just 1 Ball In BBL; WATCH

Former Australia captain Steve Smith recently became the second player to score consecutive centuries in the Big Bash League (BBL) when he reached the three-digit mark during the match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunders on Saturday. Smith continued his good form into Monday's game against Hobart Hurricanes as he smashed yet another half-century in the tournament. Smith hit 66 off 33 balls including four boundaries and six sixes before being dismissed LBW by Nathan Ellis.

Smith hits whopping 16 runs off just 1 legal delivery; WATCH

While playing his knock, Smith also smashed a whopping 16 runs off just 1 legal delivery in the second over of Sixers' innings. The 33-year-old first hit Joel Paris for a six off a no-ball, securing seven runs to his name. Paris then bowled a wide which went to the fine leg region and touched the rope, giving away five runs. Smith then scored a boundary to round up the delivery with 16 runs in his kitty. A video of the incident has been shared on social media by the Big Bash League.

15 runs off one legal delivery! 😵‍💫



Steve Smith's cashing in once again in Hobart 🙌#BucketBall #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/G3YiCbTjX7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2023

Smith helps Sixers secure 125-run victory

Playing in match no. 50 of the BBL 2022-23 season, Smith’s knock elevated the Sixers to a total of 187/2 in 19 overs. Smith and Henriques teamed up to script an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 155 runs. While Smith walked back to the dressing room being not out on 125 runs, the Sixers captain remained not out on 45 runs off 36 balls.

Despite the run fest in the first innings, the second innings turned out to be contrasting as Thunder were bowled out on 62 runs in 14.4 overs. Veteran Aussie star David Warner was the highest run-scorer for Thunder with 16 off 23. Steve O’Keefe returned with figures of 4/10 in 3 overs for the Sixers, while Sean Abbott took 3/11 in 2.4 overs.

Image: Twitter/BBL