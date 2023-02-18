'You Have Been Playing In The IPL For 15 Years': Gautam Gambhir Slams Australia Player

Australia batsman David Warner is having a bad phase with the bat. David Warner went out cheaply in both innings of the Nagpur Test and was also removed by Shami in the first innings of the second Test match for a score of 15. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed David Warner for his poor outing in Test matches.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Gambhir spoke on Warner's struggle on Indian soil. Gambhir said that this was Warner's third tour of India and also he has been playing the Indian Premier League for 15 seasons.

Gautam Gambhir said: 'You have been playing in the IPL for 15 years'

"There is no doubt that if you see this innings from Warner, he was clearly struggling. It was not only against Ashwin, who has an amazing record against him, but also against Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami. This is your third tour and you have been playing in the IPL for 15 years", Gambhir said.

"It is not that the conditions were very different. The Indian batters go to Australia just 15 days before the Tests, get to play one practice match, and you have played a lot in India and despite that, you have such numbers", Gambhir added.

Gambhir said that Warner's struggle is not limited to India as he also struggles in England as well. "When you rate Indian batters based on their performances when they go to Australia, if you rate David Warner's performances similarly, he has struggled a lot in both India and England in Test cricket. He has not liked playing Test cricket in both England and India, so we shouldn't say that he is an amazing batter. He is an amazing batter only in Australian conditions and nowhere else outside."

David Warner's struggle against the pace bowlers is not new, he has been struggling for a long time. Warner got out to Shami in the first and second Test match in the same way he used to get out against Stuart Broad in England.

Warner got injured in the first innings of the second Test off Mohammed Shami and he is out of the match due to a concussion, there is also a question mark about him playing in the third Test.