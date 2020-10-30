'You Have Nothing To Lose', Says MOM Ben Stokes As Rajasthan Live To Fight Another Day

Ben Stokes said that one has got nothing to lose when they are in a desperate position after he played yet another match-winning knock against northern rivals Punjab during their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Chasing a stiff total of 186, Stokes played a sheet anchor's role to perfection with a quickfire 26-ball 50 at a strike rate of 193.21 including six boundaries and three maximums. The southpaw was dismissed just before Powerplay after which Sanju Samson kept the scoreboard ticking for the former champions.

However, once Samson was run out for 48, it appeared that Rajasthan would lose their way. In the end, the experience and class of skipper Steve Smith & Jos Buttler helped the 2008 winners get past the finish line by 7 wickets and 15 balls to spare. By the virtue of this win, Steve Smith & Co. move to the fifth spot and live to fight another day.

'You have nothing to lose': Ben Stokes

"I think when you are in a position like we are, you have nothing to lose. We are still hanging in. That is pleasing. The sixes are always pleasing. I went in the same mentality like I did against MI. Wanted to go hard with the new ball. We had a decent break from the last game. We normally have a quick turnaround. I cut down on the bowling part in the break to remain fresh", said Stokes during the post-match interview after being adjudged the Man of the Match.

His captain Steve Smith said that it is all about peaking at the right time.

"Ebbed and flowed. But would have been great to win a few in the middle. But it is about peaking at the right time. We still need to do our bit, We have different plans as to who goes in after who gets out. Gave Buttler a chance to bat at number 5. Nice to get over the line comfortably. Helps the NRR. The last two games he has been exceptional. Has good innovation, Hits the ball in weird areas. He is a valuable player. One of the best in the world. You are always talking to players and try to get the best of them. We know if he spends time in the middle, he will come good. A couple of games tomorrow, we will be matching them closely and then good to go day after", said Smith.

His opposite number KL Rahul termed this defeat as a 'horrible loss'.

"It was a horrible toss to lose, to be honest. It did get very easy to bat later on. There was a lot of dew in the second half and that made it a bit tough for the bowlers to grip the ball. When you're operating with two leg spinners like we are, it does make things difficult. Don't think we bowled that badly but need to operate better with the wet ball. The dew has been unpredictable this season. You can't prepare for it but need to adapt to it. To get to that score on a sticky wicket was nice. Chris did well to bat right through. The season has been such that nothing has come easy. We've had to work hard for every point. No surprise that it has come down to the last game", he said.



(Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter)

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.