"You Symbolize The Power Of Sport.." Harsha Bhogle On Sachin Tendulkar's Laureus Win

As Master Baster Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award of the last twenty years on Monday, wishes poured in for the Indian legend for adding another silverware to his honours. Voice of Indian Cricket, Harsha Bhogle also penned down a note wishing the Master Blaster as he was honoured in Berlin. Taking to Twitter, Bhogle said that he is proud of Sachin Tendulkar for his career, for the person he is and for inspiring another generation. Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also congratulated his former teammate on bagging the Laureus honour.

Proud of you @sachin_rt for your career, for the person you are and for inspiring another generation. You symbolise the power of sport to bring joy and hope and unity. https://t.co/ODn9OX8bKY — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2020

Virat Kohli wishes Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli, who was also the part of the victorious side, took to Twitter and congratulated the Master Blaster for the award that was given to him. He wrote:

Congratulations Sachin paaji on being honoured with the prestigious Laureus Sporting Moment Award. A great achievement and a proud moment for our nation. 🇮🇳 @BCCI @sachin_rt https://t.co/cWOfAuBB6i — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 18, 2020

Tendulkar remembers the iconic moment

In a tweet on Monday morning, Tendulkar thanked all his well-wishers for the messages and the support and also dedicated the award to his teammates, and fans. The Mumbai born player was awarded on Monday evening in a glamorous ceremony in Berlin. After winning the award, he said, "It's incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates. And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives."

Laureus Sporting Moment Award

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where the sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way. This campaign had shortlisted 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world. Simone Biles was voted as the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, whereas Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi were jointly awarded as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

