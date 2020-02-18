The Debate
"You Symbolize The Power Of Sport.." Harsha Bhogle On Sachin Tendulkar's Laureus Win

Cricket News

Harsha Bhogle penned down a note wishing the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar as he was awarded the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020 in Berlin on Monday

Harsha

As Master Baster Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award of the last twenty years on Monday, wishes poured in for the Indian legend for adding another silverware to his honours. Voice of Indian Cricket, Harsha Bhogle also penned down a note wishing the Master Blaster as he was honoured in Berlin. Taking to Twitter, Bhogle said that he is proud of Sachin Tendulkar for his career, for the person he is and for inspiring another generation. Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also congratulated his former teammate on bagging the Laureus honour. 

Virat Kohli wishes Sachin Tendulkar 

Virat Kohli, who was also the part of the victorious side, took to Twitter and congratulated the Master Blaster for the award that was given to him. He wrote: 

READ | Jamieson Credits Shift To Auckland For Making Him Better Cricketer

Tendulkar remembers the iconic moment 

In a tweet on Monday morning, Tendulkar thanked all his well-wishers for the messages and the support and also dedicated the award to his teammates, and fans. The Mumbai born player was awarded on Monday evening in a glamorous ceremony in Berlin. After winning the award, he said, "It's incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates. And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives."

READ | Virat Kohli Thrilled To See RCB's New Logo, Says He Can't Wait For IPL 2020

Laureus Sporting Moment Award

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where the sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way. This campaign had shortlisted 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world. Simone Biles was voted as the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, whereas Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi were jointly awarded as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

READ | Virat Kohli Slips To 10th; KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Static In ICC T20I Rankings

READ | 'Even The Boss Had To Wait 6 WCs': Ravi Shastri's Take On Sachin Tendulkar's Laureus Gong

