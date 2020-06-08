David Warner thanks fans for 89 million views on Tiktok since April 18 debut; watch video

The coronavirus pandemic that essentially began in March forced a lot of cricketers to return home from respective tours. One of the players to come back and isolate indoors was Australian opener, David Warner. The hard-hitting batsman was forced to self-isolate with his wife Candice and three beautiful daughters - Ivy-Mae, Indi-Rae, and the youngest Isla Rose. The SRH skipper quickly found a way to keep him and his beautiful family busy during an extended lockdown period in Australia.

The David Warner TikTok saga began on April 18, 2020, when the former Australia vice-captain posted his first TikTok video. The flamboyant batsman recently managed to cross the 89 million view milestone and took to social media with a thank you message to his loyal fans and supporters.

Another awesome duet, 89m views that’s amazing effort 👏👏 next one I think we may dance 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9iqUTgw32B — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 8, 2020

The David Warner TikTok journey is going strong for now. The Australian international has quickly developed into one of the most entertaining sports personalities on the popular app in recent months. The IPL veteran recently posted a compilation video in order to thank his followers for helping him breach the 89 million views milestone. The SRH captain is seen dancing to popular Bollywood number 'Sheila ki jawaani', 'Romulo' and 'Mind Blown' in the video. The IPL star can also be seen flaunting his SRH jersey to homage to the supporters and ends the video while holding a cricket bat.

David Warner's wife Candice and his daughters are also seen in the video dancing along to popular Bollywood and Tollywood dance numbers. David Warner added "Dilboletiktok, #thanks and #family hashtags to the above video and thanked each and everyone who helped him in coming up with ideas. Earlier, David Warner created waves when he commented on a Virat Kohli video asking him to join the TikTok platform sooner rather than later. Will we see the Indian captain jive to popular dance numbers on TikTok? Time will tell.

