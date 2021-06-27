Younis Khan Resigned After Hasan Ali Allegedly Refused To Take Ice Bath During SA Tour

It was learned earlier this week that former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan had stepped down as the national cricket team's batting coach after a mutual agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Younis Khan was appointed as the Pakistan team's batting coach in November last year on a two-year contract until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

However, now it has been reported that the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning captain decided to part ways with the team after an alleged verbal spat with one of the pacers.

Younis Khan Hasan Ali verbal spat

Throwing light on this issue incident, Pakistani sports journalist Saj Sadiq mentioned that as per reports, one of the reasons why Younis Khan resigned is due to an argument with pacer Hasan Ali after the latter allegedly refused to take an ice bath during the tour of South Africa.

Giving further clarification on the same, Saj Sadiq said that Younis had allegedly abused Ali when the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner refused to obey him. As per reports, the then batting coach had said "Tera Baap bhi Ice Bath lega" (your father will also take an ice bath) which resulted in a confrontation before both men had to be split up by coaching staff and players.

Pakistan tour to South Africa

Pakistan had toured the 'Rainbow Nation' to play three One Day Internationals and four T20Is between 2-16 April 2021. The 1992 World Cup winners clinched the three-match series 2-1 and dominated in the T20I series that succeeded with a 3-1 win.

Younis Khan resigns

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan in an official PCB release said: "It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions."

"I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men's national cricket team's batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers," he added.