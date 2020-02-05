Younis Khan Slams Pakistan Cricket Board, Says The Board Owes Him 4-6 Crore Rupees

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has always been at loggerheads with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and he continues to do so even after retiring from cricket. The former skipper, in his latest interview, has claimed that the board owes him a significant amount of money. Younis Khan has also said that he is ready to join forces with PCB and work towards the betterment of the sport in the country.

Younis Khan speaks about money issues with PCB

Younis Khan "PCB owes me 4-6 crore rupees. But I have never demanded money as money has never been an issue. It's destiny from Allah, you get what is destined for you so you should never run after money and I never ran after money" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 3, 2020



Younis Khan has stated that he has never asked money from the board as it has never been an issue. Speaking to PakPassion. net Younis Khan has said that in terms of money, PCB owes him an approximate of 4-6 crore rupees but he has never demanded money. He said that he was never after money and believes in destiny. He further said that if he is destined to get money, he will get it.

He further said that he has always been willing to work with PCB. He has played cricket and wants to help in the field of cricket. Younis reminded that he was one of the few cricketers who retired and left the game with grace unlike many of the former cricketers.

Younis Khan speaks about Misbah-ul Haq

Younis Khan has backed current head coach cum chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq for the work that he has done so far with Pakistan team. He said that Misbah has gotten Pakistan cricket team back on track. Younis has also said that Misbah-ul-Haq, PCB and Imran Khan should be given time for things to change.

