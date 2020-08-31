Younis Khan Wants Babar Azam To Take His Own Decisions As Pakistan Eye Consolation Win

Younis Khan has urged Babar Azam to take his own decisions ahead of the series-deciding third and final T20I that will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. Babar had a memorable day with the bat during the second T20I as he scored a quickfire half-century and also became the joint-fastest batsman along with Virat Kohli, and Aaron Finch to register 1500 T20I runs. However, he was looking clueless during the second innings with regards to the decision-making strategies on the field when his bowlers were being taken to the cleaners.

'Take your own decisions': Younis Khan

While speaking at a press conference on Monday ahead of the final T20I, Khan said that things can get difficult for a captain when he is receiving so much advice as well as suggestions on the field. Meanwhile, the Pak batting coach also added that it is meant for the betterment of the team irrespective of whether the suggestions are coming from off the field or from inside the field. The 2009 T20 World Cup-winning skipper then advised the reigning top-ranked T20I batsman that as a leader, he should try and take his own decisions and should not be afraid of taking his decisions even if they are incorrect because he can always learn from those mistakes.

Can Pakistan manage a consolation win?

Pakistan have had a forgettable tour of England so far. They had lost the three-match Test series after having snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the first Test and the next two matches ended in a stalemate. Even the first T20I was washed out but the Pakistani bowlers failed to defend a stiff total of 195 due to some errant bowling in the second match as Babar and Mohammad Hafeez's stellar knocks went in vain.

Now, the visitors would be hoping to sign off on a high by managing a consolation win in Tuesday's third and final T20I. If Babar & Co. succeed in winning this one, then the series will be leveled at 1-1. However, if rain plays spoilsport and the match gets washed out, then the hosts will seal the T20I series.

