Yusuf Pathan Puts Out A Heartwarming Message For BSF Jawans On The Occasion Of Diwali

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Border Security Force (BSF) - a division of the Central Armed Police Forces of India -shared a video of former Indian hard-hitting batting all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who is seen with his son sharing a heartwarming message for the Army Jawans, who despite it being the festive celebration are away from their homes to serve the country.

#HappyDiwali - @iamyusufpathan & his wonderful kid sent out this heartwarming message for our #SeemaPraharis. Thank you for this amazing gesture that motivates us even more. While we are out there on the borders, your wishes mean a lot. सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क the tweet read.

In the video, Yusuf Pathan is heard sharing his Diwali wishes with the Jawans and said that he hopes all the darkness vanishes and that the Army Jawans be blessed and have all their wishes fulfilled.

Yusuf Pathan to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Yusuf Pathan who featured in 57 One-Day Internationals and 22 Twenty-20 Internationals for the Indian national team has been picked up by Abu Dhabi T10 franchise Maratha Arabians for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The Maratha Arabians side also boast the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana and many others.

Maratha Arabians squad

Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Azam Khan, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Mark Deyal, Migael Pretorius, Wahab Riaz, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Junaid Siddique, Yusuf Pathan, Curtis Campher, Dhananiaya Lakshan, Chamika Karunaratne, and Tion Webster.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Indian Army for 8th consecutive year

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of the occasion (Diwali) with the Indian Army. Interacting with Jawans in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for Army jawans' selflessness and said that it is only because of their sacrifices that the people of the country are able to sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals.

PM Modi also revealed why he spends each Diwali with members of the Armed Forces. "I feel that I should celebrate Diwali with my family members. That's why I celebrate every Diwali with my family members. Because you are my family members. I am a member of your family. I have not come here as a PM but I have come as a family member," the Prime Minister said.

