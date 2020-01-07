Anna Hazare Hails Death Warrant For Nirbhaya Rapists, Says Want Justice For Others Too

On Tuesday, social activist Anna Hazare hailed the Patiala House Court verdict issuing the death warrant for the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Highlighting the importance of the constitutional framework, Hazare lamented the fact that the rapists were not executed for more than 7 years since they were originally sentenced to death. He opined that Tuesday’s verdict would send a positive message about the judicial process.

Maintaining that the confidence of women in the judicial process was strengthened due to the verdict, he noted that this would serve as a powerful deterrent to men having such a criminal attitude. At the same time, he mentioned that there were many other women in the country who had suffered a similar fate as Nirbhaya.

The social activist concluded by expressing his hope that those women too would get speedy justice.

Here is Anna Hazare’s statement on the Nirbhaya verdict:

"The Constitution of the country is of foremost importance. Laws are made on the basis of the Constitution and the country runs on the basis of these laws. The court had sentenced the accused in the Nirbhaya case to death in 2013. But this decision was not implemented after a long gap of 7 years. Due to this, people of the country lost faith. Today, the court has fixed the time of the hanging on January 22 at 7 am. Because of this, people will once again gain confidence. It will send a good message about the judicial process. Because of this decision, the confidence of the people especially women in the judicial process has strengthened. As the culprits in the Nirbhaya case have been sentenced to death, the attitude which harps on harassing women has suffered a serious setback. Because, even if a person has a criminal attitude, he is afraid of death. There are many Nirbhayas in this country. I have faith that they too will get speedy justice."

Hanging date fixed

The convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged until death on January 22 at 7 am. Until then, the convicts can exercise the remaining legal remedies. All the convicts were produced before the Patiala House Court via video-conferencing.

