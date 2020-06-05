MS Dhoni Relaxes By Cuddling Pet Dogs In Adorable Video Posted By Sakshi Dhoni: Watch

The COVID-19 pandemic has only extended MS Dhoni's sabbatical from cricket but has also given him more time to spend with his family at his home in Ranchi. While fans await MS Dhoni's return to the cricket field, his wife Sakshi Dhoni has been giving his fans, glimpses of what the former Team India skipper is up to during the lockdown.

Recently, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni made fans look at her famous cricketer husband and their daughter Ziva Dhoni riding a bike inside their farmhouse in Ranchi with cloudy skies overhead. The MS Dhoni house in Ranchi is a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati. The MS Dhoni house has lush greenery surrounding it, that makes for a great place to observe nature's calmness.

Apart from giving bike rides to daughter Ziva Dhoni at home, MS Dhoni recently added a tractor to his list of obsessions. IPL side Chennai Super Kings shared a 44-second video of MS Dhoni driving a tractor around his farms on Tuesday, June 2.

Sakshi Dhoni captures MS Dhoni cuddling dog alongside Ziva Dhoni

Besides cricket, bikes and family, MS Dhoni is known for his love towards his dogs and on Thursday, Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share an adorable video of MS Dhoni cuddling his pet dogs at their Ranchi residence. Dhoni can be seen sitting on his couch along with daughter Ziva Dhoni as his pet dogs crave for attention.

Sakshi Dhoni reveals why MS Dhoni did not post videos on COVID-19

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni recently made her debut on Instagram live and during the conversation, she clarified about why the CSK skipper likes to keep a low profile on social media. Sakshi Dhoni revealed that MS Dhoni has had pressure to post videos on coronavirus and other issues but he hasn’t because if the Prime Minister of a country has said something, one needs to follow that the most since nobody is bigger than him right now in the country.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni eager to get back in CSK

MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million) and was set all set to lead the side in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL title wins. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in the 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

(IMAGE: SAKSHI DHONI / INSTAGRAM)