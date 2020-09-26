Yuvraj Singh Hails Pat Cummins For His Strong Comeback After Poor Outing Vs Mumbai

Commending Pat Cummins for his performance against Hyderabad on Saturday, veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh heaped praise on the Australian for making a strong comeback. Cummins had a forgettable outing in his debut IPL game against Mumbai as he leaked plenty runs. However, in the very next game, the Australian proved his worth as he picked up the vital wicket of Jonny Bairstow and gave away only 19 runs off his 4 overs.

The former Indian all-rounder also remarked that it is great learning for the young fast bowlers that after getting hit in the first game how quickly Cummins has corrected his lengths and created pressure on batsmen.

Great come back by @patcummins30 ! I think great learning for young fast bowlers after getting hit in first game how quickly he has corrected his lengths and created pressure on srh batsman ! Hallmark of a quality bowler — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 26, 2020

Cummins was bought by Kolkata for a whopping price of Rs 15.5 crores, making him the most expensive overseas player in the IPL history. The bowling all-rounder was criticized severely for his poor performance against Mumbai as he remained wicketless and gave away 49 runs.

Kolkata restrict Hyderabad

Kolkata put on a completely dominating performance with the ball as they restricted Hyderabad for 142 off the first 20 overs. While Cummins got rid of in-form Bairstow early in the innings, skipper David Warner kept going and looked dangerous. Young spinner Varun Chakravarthy then baffled the Hyderabad skipper with a dream delivery. Then Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha continued to build the innings for the Orange Army. However, with the boundaries drying up and innings end approaching Manish Pandey attempted to big and was eventually caught and bowled by Andre Russell. Pandey top-scored for Hyderabad as he brought up his half-century before getting dismissed.

