As IPL 2020 Nears, Mike Hesson Feels '150-160 Can Be A Good Score' On UAE Wickets

Mike Hesson, who is the Director of Cricket of Royal Challengers Bangalore reckons that scores between 150-160 can be match-winning totals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. At the same time, he also believes that the spinners will have a huge role to play as well.

"On certain grounds, the role of spinners will be really big. In a place like Abu Dhabi, spinners have traditionally played a big role there, it is a bigger ground and spinners come into the equation. But it probably doesn't spin as much as it does in Dubai and Sharjah," Hesson said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. "We have loads and loads of information on every wicket, but we need to have the ability to adjust to the conditions on the given day. Spin will obviously play a part. Over here in the UAE, 150-160 can be a good score," he added.

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

The Bangalore franchise had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

The Royal Challengers will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

