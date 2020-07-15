Yuvraj Singh Nominated By Hazel Keech For Special Instagram Challenge On Movies

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech are extremely active on social media. The couple is regularly seen sharing pictures with each other. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech have even done brand endorsements together online. In her latest post, Hazel Keech has nominated her husband for a 10-day movie challenge.

Hazel Keech nominates Yuvraj Singh for #10daymoviechallenge

Hazel Keech took to Instagram to reveal more about the challenge. Sharing a visual from the classic 1988 animated comedy film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, Keech said that she has been nominated for the #10daymoviechallenge. Explaining more about the challenge, Hazel Keech added that she will be sharing 10 images from 10 films that have influenced her taste in cinema.

Hazel Keech wrote that she will be sharing just images form the iconic movies, without any posters or titles. She also went onto say that she’ll be sharing one image every day as part of the challenge, while also nominating two people daily. While concluding, Hazel Keech nominated sister Teena Keech and husband Yuvraj Singh for the movie challenge as well. It will be interesting to see which movie Yuvraj Singh picks as part of his movie challenge.

Several fans reacted to the post, saying that what Hazel Keech was doing was awesome. Others also commented the name of the movie on the post. The #10daymoviechallenge is a viral social media challenge doing the rounds, with more than 60,000 people posting with the hashtag on Instagram.

A dude on the field and in real life too. I am in awe of all the wonderful things you’ve achieved for this country. #MissYouYuvi shows how you continue to inspire millions around the world. Proud to stand beside you in life 🤗❤️ @YUVSTRONG12 — Hazel Keech (@hazelkeech) June 10, 2020

Both Yuvraj Singh and Hazeel Keech are regularly seen posting about each other on social media. On the occasion of the Yuvraj Singh anniversary of his retirement, Keech had posted a congratulatory message for her husband on Twitter. Hazel Keech wrote how she was in awe of everything Yuvraj Singh has done for the country and shared how the #MissYouYuvi hashtag showed how the former Indian cricketer continued to inspire people all over the world.

Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif had celebrated the Natwest 2002 final anniversary

Both Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif had taken to Twitter to celebrate the 18th anniversary of India’s Natwest 2002 final victory over England. Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh, whose iconic partnership was crucial to the victory celebrated the moment online. Yuvraj Singh shared a picture collage from the victory while revealing how the team gave it their all to win the game. Yuvraj Singh also tagged former England cricketer Nasser Hussain in the past, to troll him for the loss. Mohammad Kaif, on the other hand, shared a picture of himself with Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly while also talking about his favourite moments from the game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/hazelkeechofficial