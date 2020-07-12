'We Only Spoke About Hair': Gautam Gambhir Reminisces Sharing Accommodation With MS Dhoni

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir revealed that there was only one matter of discussion between Captain Cool MS Dhoni and himself when the duo shared a room for a month while on a tour during their early days with the Men in Blue. The World Cup-winning captain and Gautam Gambhir have played for the national side for over a decade and have shared innumerable moments, both on and off the field. Recounting the days when he shared a room with MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir revealed that the duo only spoke about hair & its maintenance during their stay together.

'We only spoke about hair'

Speaking on Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir revealed that MS Dhoni and himself spoke only about hair during their month-long stay overseas. The former Indian opener revealed that the conversation centered around hair and its maintenance as MS Dhoni sported his stylish and iconic long-haired look during his early days with the Men in Blue. Gambhir also revealed that the duo also discussed how to make their room bigger and that they moved the beds out of their room and landed the mattress on the floor and to their relief they made space in their room.

“We were both young, MS Dhoni had recently started playing international cricket together. We went to Kenya together, we went for India A tour to Zimbabwe together and spent a lot of time together. But when you share a room for a month and a half with someone, you get to know a lot about that person.,” Gambhir said.

Terming Dhoni as a 'lucky captain', Gautam Gambhir said that the 2011 world Cup campaign was very easy for Captain Cool thanks to the team's experienced squad comprising of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and so on. Gambhir further explained that MS Dhoni was lucky to have the best team in all formats of the game and ascertained that it was the reason for him winning so many trophies. Gambhir pointed out that Ganguly, in comparison to MS Dhoni, had to work hard to put together a team and hence it was easy for MS Dhoni to win trophies as skipper.

