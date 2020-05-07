Yuvraj Singh Posts A Video Of One Of His Favourite Shots, Reveals What Made It Difficult

Yuvraj Singh has been one of the best all-rounders to have represented at the highest. He is arguably the best number four batsman of Team India to date and has entertained one and all with his wide range of cricketing shots in his illustrious career. However, lately, Yuvi has picked which was the difficult one of them all.

'One of my favourite': Yuvraj Singh

The southpaw had posted a video of one of his favourite yet the most difficult shots that he has played according to him. In the video, the stylish left-handed batsman can be seen hitting KKR pacer for a six over covers in an IPL nostalgia from a match that was played between former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, even though the two-time world champion called it one of his favourite shots, the reason why he called it one of the difficult ones is citing the amount of power that is required to hit a fast bowler over covers for a maximum in this manner.

Coming back to IPL, Yuvi has represented six teams ever since the inception of the cash-rich tournament in 2008. They include Kings XI Punjab (2008-2010 & 2018), Pune Warriors India (2011-2013), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014), Delhi Daredevils (2015), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016-2017) and Mumbai Indians (2019) respectively. The ace all-rounder has won the IPL twice as a player with SRH in 2016 and MI last season. He was not retained by the reigning champions for IPL 2020 and went unsold in the IPL Auctions last December.

The 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series where he was representing the India Legends which was led by the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The event has been cancelled due to the global pandemic and it remains to be seen whether the tournament will be rescheduled.

