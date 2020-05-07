Hardik Pandya 'heartbroken' By Vizag Gas Leak, Offers Condolences To Victims' Loved Ones

Hardik Pandya came forward to pay his respects to the victims of the Vizag gas leak. Meanwhile, he also expressed his condolences to those who have been affected due to this gas tragedy.

'Heartbreaking': Hardik Pandya

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the young all-rounder mentioned that it is heartbreaking to see the Vizag gas leak and he then went on to offer condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives due to the gas leak.

The #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking to see. Condolences to the loved ones of the victims and prayers to those affected. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 7, 2020

'Shocking': Shikhar Dhawan

Indian and Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote that he was shocked to hear about the gas leak and that he is feeling bad for all the people who have lost their lives. The opening batsman then expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and the loved ones of the victims and then urged one and all to pray for the well-being of the people in Vishakapatnam.

Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let's all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 7, 2020

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

11 people have been killed and 250 have been hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.

