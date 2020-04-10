Yuvraj Singh Highlights One Important Thing About Players During India-Pakistan Match

Yuvraj Singh has come forward and spoken on the high-octane India-Pakistan clashes where passionate cricket fans of both countries make the occasion a grand success due to their participation. Yuvraj himself has been a part of many of India-Pakistan contests which include the memorable 2003 World Cup group stage encounter, the pool match as well as the summit clash of the inaugural edition of ICC World T20 in 2007, the 2011 World Cup semi-final, etc.

'Everyone gets personal': Yuvraj Singh

As per the reports of a Pakistani cricket news website, Yuvi had said that everyone gets personal when it comes to an India-Pakistan contest but the point is one needs to think about the players and that everybody is giving their 100% and only one team is going to win . The 2003 World Cup winner also added that people from both countries need to have more patience towards their players.

The impact of COVID-19 on sporting events

All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Coming back to cricket, the semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date whereas, the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

