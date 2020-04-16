Yuvraj Singh Snatches Champagne From Laxman To Celebrate India's 2004 Win In Pak: Watch

India-Pakistan contests are always looked forward to by the cricketing community. The rivalry between the two nations is intense and when the two nations meet each other on the field, excitement is at its peak. Over the years, both nations have been a part of several closely fought matches.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh rates Sourav Ganguly better than MS Dhoni in captaincy and here is why

One such series was played between the two Asian nations in 2004 in Pakistan. The teams competed in 5 ODIs and 3 Tests. India emerged victorious in the ODI series 3-2 and registered their first ODI series win on Pakistan soil. Ahead of the Test series, skipper Sourav Ganguly got injured, which prompted Rahul Dravid to lead the team.

India registers its first ODI & Test series win in Pakistan in 2004

In the first Test at Multan, India won the toss and piled on 675 runs for the loss of just five wickets. Virender Sehwag became the first-ever Indian batsman to score a triple hundred in a Test innings. India won the first Test by an innings and 53 runs after enforcing the follow-on courtesy Virender Sehwag's blitzkrieg knock. This was the first instance of India winning a Test match on Pakistani soil.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh's slogs hilarious 'be professional' wisecrack at Sourav Ganguly's expense

Pakistan made a comeback in the second Test at Lahore courtesy winning the game by 9 wickets. Sourav Ganguly returned in the third Test at Rawalpindi and took over the captaincy from Rahul Dravid. After being put in to bat, Pakistan managed to score only 224 runs in their first innings. India, in reply, scored 600 runs. Dravid scored a career-best 270. India went on to win the match by an innings and 131 runs to take the series 2-1. This was India's first Test series win in Pakistan.

After the win, the Indian team erupted in joy as they were seen involved in massive celebrations. Sourav Ganguly opened a champagne bottle as VVS Laxman took it away and started pouring champagne on him. However, as soon as VVS Laxman did that, Yuvraj Singh came to Sourav Ganguly's rescue and snatched the bottle away from him and started drinking the champagne.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh names Rohit Sharma 'cleanest striker of the ball' in modern-day cricket

Yuvraj Singh's wild celebration the highlight of India's 2004 Pakistan win for players

- India's first test series win in Pakistan



- @SGanguly99 became the most successful Indian Test captain after this win.



- Dressing room celebration @VVSLaxman281, a novice with that Champagne bottle as @YUVSTRONG12 snatched it 😂#OnThisDay in 2004. pic.twitter.com/9HEQocXruk — Ritesh (@Sachislife) April 16, 2020

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh: Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh bat for 'bigger than The Ashes' Indo-Pak rivalry to resume

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER