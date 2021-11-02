Yuvraj Singh To Come Out Of Retirement? Former India Batter Hints At Sensational Return

Back in June 2019, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket, it came as a bit of a surprise after all that the left-handed batsman had gone through, with his fight with cancer. However, many people felt that there was still a bit left in his tank before he called it a day but he soon went on to retire from domestic cricket as well. But on Tuesday morning, Yuvraj hinted that he could be back on the field for Team India when he said that on public demand he will be back in February.

"God decides your destiny !! On public demand I'll be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes! It means a lot to me! Keep supporting it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in

tough times[sic]," wrote Yuvraj on an Instagram post.

So it seems the 39-year-old could be making a return to international cricket and Team India in February 2022 but it is still unknown in what capacity.

A look at Yuvraj Singh's career

Considered one of the greatest players in limited over formats he was known for his explosive and elegant style of batting with some slow left-arm orthodox bowling. In the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, he played a vital role in India's road to becoming champions. He became the fourth player overall and the first in Twenty-20 cricket to score six sixes when he hit them against England in the 2007 tournament and also scored the fastest half-century in T20Is by doing so in just 12 balls. He also scored 70 off 30 balls against Australia in the semi-finals to propel them to victory and into the final. However, his most notable performance came at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup where he won the man of the series as he helped India to become world champions. He managed to score 362 runs and also took 15 wickets in the nine matches he played that showcased his all-around superiority that won India the tournament.

(Image: PTI)