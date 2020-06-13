Yuvraj Singh 'looking Forward' To Interaction With Man United's Marcus Rashford On June 13

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh will be interacting with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in a live session on June 13 at 6 pm. The show is set to be aired on Sony Sports' Facebook page, where the two stars will interact with each other. Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter on Friday to express his excitement to be in conversation with Rashford.

Yuvraj Singh to interact with Rashford

Looking forward to this exciting chat, tomorrow 6 PM IST @MarcusRashford @SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/ewd7MsBGOh — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 12, 2020

Looking forward to it too bro @YUVSTRONG12 👍🏾 https://t.co/6o2wt6Gk3B — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 12, 2020

Rashford's COVID-19 donation

Man United star Marcus Rashford confirmed this week that he will be able to supply three million meals for vulnerable people in the UK by the end of June. The Marcus Rashford charity initially set a goal of raising £100,000 and feeding 400,000 children after partnering with the food poverty and waste charity FareShare, back in April. Marcus Rashford took to Twitter to announce the milestone of being able to supply three million meals by the end of June to citizens who are struggling across the UK and promised to ‘keep fighting’ to provide meals for children that are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

