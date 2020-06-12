Fielding Legend Jonty Rhodes Reveals His Love For India As He Shares A Heartwarming Video

Jonty Rhodes is arguably the best fielder in the history of world cricket. Rhodes in his prime had revolutionised fielding and took it to the next level. Meanwhile, passionate cricket fans are also aware of his love for India. In fact, he has named his daughter who was born in 2015 as 'India' (India Jeanne Rhodes). Now, the 50-year-old has come forward and revealed why he loves India.

'Need I say anymore?': Jonty Rhodes



Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jonty had posted a video of some people playing indoor cricket in what seems to be an indoor quarantine facility. All of the participants can be seen covering their faces with a mask. Impressed by what he had witnessed, the South African legend mentioned people often ask him what is it about India that he loves so much. He then asked them all whether he needed to say anything more after having watched the video.

People ask me often; “what is it about India that I love so much” Need I say any more? https://t.co/QSsQfJOqIl pic.twitter.com/QdzIviTxMT — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) June 10, 2020



A Remarkable fielder during his playing days



Jonty Rhodes made his debut in 1992 and bid adieu to the game in 2003. In his 11-year illustrious career, he played 52 Tests and 245 One Day Internationals for the Proteas. More than his batting or bowling, Rhodes was known for his athletic fielding. As per reports, he had effected the ninth-highest number of run-outs in ODI cricket of any fieldsman, with the third-highest success rate. He called it a day after his participation in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 was cut short as he broke his hand while fielding against Kenya and could take no further part in the tournament. Nonetheless, South Africa had a forgettable campaign as they failed to progress beyond the group stages.



Apart from cricket, Jonty Rhodes has also played hockey. In fact, at the professional level. Rhodes was a part of the South African hockey squad for the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. Unfortunately, the squad failed to qualify for the tournament. However, he got his chance four years later in Atlanta but a hamstring injury ruled him out as he could not make it to the trials.

