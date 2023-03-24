Yuvraj Singh Urges People To Back Suryakumar Yadav, Faces Backlash From Sanju Samson Fans

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is facing backlash on social media from fans of cricketer Sanju Samson after he urged people to back Suryakumar Yadav despite poor performances in recent games. In the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, Suryakumar registered three-consecutive golden ducks, eliciting criticism from Indian cricket team fans. In the meantime, Yuvraj issued an appeal, asking fans to back the struggling batsman.

Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We’ve all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India 🇮🇳 & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let’s back our players coz our Surya 🌞 will rise again 💯 March 24, 2023

However, the 2011 World Cup-winning player did not anticipate a backlash from fans of Samson, who has been in and out of the Indian squad ever since he made his international debut way back in 2015.

When it comes to Sky back him up. But when it comes to Ashwin not a word. Why not Sanju Samson,Shekar Dawan,Rudraj and so many other players were waiting in line. Sky is a great player for t20 but not a 50 over player. Accept it and move on. Ego is the biggest enemy for Indian… — SWAMI.BLOG (@swami_blog) March 24, 2023

There is lot of telents.... Not one Surya. Everyone is equally important.. only talent matters.. — Rakesh (@Rakesh_PM) March 24, 2023

@IamSanjuSamson ke liye kabhi bol dete sir aise words bechare sanju ne kya bigada hai aapka — rohit shihara (@shihara_rohit) March 24, 2023

Flop hone ke baad bhi sky ko support karo, hit hone ke baad sanju ka naam bhi nahi. — Mohit Sharma (@Krishnamohitt) March 24, 2023

@IamSanjuSamson rajat patidar hooda mayank ruturaj n many more can also b backed as much as surya..

No doubt Surya is fabulous batsmen when he gets the start..but everyone needs same kind of backing n support as surya gets from management.. — 🅵🅻🅸🅲🅺 🆂🅷🅾🆃🦏🏏 (@Crazy4FLICKshot) March 24, 2023

Sanju Samson's career

Samson has played 11 ODI matches for Team India, scoring 330 runs at an impressive average of 66. In the 17 T20Is that Samson has played, he has scored 301 runs at an average of 20.06. Samson has two half-centuries in ODIs and one fifty in the shortest format for India.

He also boasts a remarkable record in the Indian Premier League, consistently ranking among the top run-getters. In the IPL 2022 season, Samson smashed 458 runs in 17 matches and led his team, the Rajasthan Royals, to the final of the tournament. Fans expect him to deliver a similar performance in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Furthermore, with Rishabh Pant out of the team and Ishan Kishan struggling for form, Samson's skills as a wicketkeeper could be a valuable asset to the Indian team heading into the ODI World Cup 2023.

Image: AP