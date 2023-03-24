Last Updated:

Yuvraj Singh Urges People To Back Suryakumar Yadav, Faces Backlash From Sanju Samson Fans

Sanju Samson smashed 458 runs in 17 matches and led his team, the Rajasthan Royals, to the final of IPL 2022. He was one of the highest run-getters.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Yuvraj Singh in action for India

Image: AP


Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is facing backlash on social media from fans of cricketer Sanju Samson after he urged people to back Suryakumar Yadav despite poor performances in recent games. In the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, Suryakumar registered three-consecutive golden ducks, eliciting criticism from Indian cricket team fans. In the meantime, Yuvraj issued an appeal, asking fans to back the struggling batsman. 

However, the 2011 World Cup-winning player did not anticipate a backlash from fans of Samson, who has been in and out of the Indian squad ever since he made his international debut way back in 2015.

Sanju Samson's career

Samson has played 11 ODI matches for Team India, scoring 330 runs at an impressive average of 66. In the 17 T20Is that Samson has played, he has scored 301 runs at an average of 20.06. Samson has two half-centuries in ODIs and one fifty in the shortest format for India. 

He also boasts a remarkable record in the Indian Premier League, consistently ranking among the top run-getters. In the IPL 2022 season, Samson smashed 458 runs in 17 matches and led his team, the Rajasthan Royals, to the final of the tournament. Fans expect him to deliver a similar performance in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Furthermore, with Rishabh Pant out of the team and Ishan Kishan struggling for form, Samson's skills as a wicketkeeper could be a valuable asset to the Indian team heading into the ODI World Cup 2023.

Image: AP

 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com