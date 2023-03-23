IND Vs AUS: Fans Want Sanju Samson To Return After Suryakumar Yadav's Horror Show In ODIs

IND vs AUS: India batsman Suryakumar Yadav had a horrible and unforgettable ODI series against Australia as he grabbed an unwanted record of scoring a trio of golden ducks in all three matches. Surya has been phenomenal with the bat in the shorter format for Team India and has been their leading run-scorer since 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav is also the top-ranked batsman in the ICC Men's Players T20I Rankings and was also adjudged with the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year award. Suryakumar is also considered the new Mr. 360 of international cricket after AB de Villiers and also for his ability to play shots all around the ground.

However, Surya since he made his ODI debut against England in 2021 has not been able to continue his spark and till now has scored 433 runs at an average of 24.1 and also has a strike rate of 102.1 in the 23 ODI matches he has played.

Fans want Sanju Samson return to the Indian side

Now, after Suryakumar Yadav's failure in the three-match ODI series, the fans want Sanju Samson to return to the Indian team and are coming up with various reactions on social media.

Politics, Favouristim, Captain- selector, media PR Everyone is against Sanju Samson..



Sanju Samson ODI career

Sanju Samson till now has played 11 ODI matches for Team India and has scored 330 runs at an average of 66 and also has the highest score of 86. Samson also has a tremendous Indian Premier League record and his name is always on the list of the highest run-getters.

Sanju Samson also took his team Rajasthan Royals to the final of the IPL 2022 and he is also expected to repeat the same performance in the upcoming season of the tournament.

With Rishabh Pant out of the team and Ishan Kishan out of form, Samson will also add a wicketkeeper advantage to the Indian team ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.