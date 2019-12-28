Ravichandran Ashwin Bored Of Computer Chess, Gets Hilarious Challenge From Chahal

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who is known to enjoy a spot of social media fun challenged Ashwin to a chess match after the latter got bored playing with the computer. Ashwin, who took a break from Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy match shared a post on Twitter of him playing chess on the computer. In his tweet, Ashwin wrote that playing chess on the computer is easy and asked for help to make the game challenging.

Playing chess against the computer is just sooooo easy, it’s putting me to sleep. Can someone please help me make this more challenging?#Bored #SomeOneChallengeMe #ChessIsFun pic.twitter.com/VZcTSll6iC — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 26, 2019

Ashwin's fellow teammate Yuzvendra Chahal promptly accepted the challenge. Interestingly, Chahal is a junior national champion in chess and has represented the nation at World Youth Chess Championship before switching into cricket. Ashwin also gave an immediate nod to Chahal for the game.

How about a game with me Ash bhai 😜@ashwinravi99 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 27, 2019

It has been a phenomenal year barring the World Cup semi-finals for India, led from the front by none other than skipper Virat Kohli himself. Ashwin along with skipper Kohli were the only two Indians who found themselves spots on Wisden's Test team of the decade. Three players from England, two from Australia, two from South Africa and one from Sri Lanka were included.

