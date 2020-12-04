Yuzvendra Chahal Comes In As Concussion Substitute For Jadeja, Change Frustrates Langer

Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings of the first T20 against Australia at Canberra as a 'concussion substitute' on Friday, the BCCI informed during the game that is currently underway. Coming on as a concussion substitute now allows Yuzvendra Chahal - the leg spinner - to bowl his quota of four overs which he would not have been able to had he come on as an injury substitute. The availing of Chahal as a 'concussion substitute' has not gone down well with the Australian team with Head Coach Justin Langer arguing with the match referee regarding the same.

The Australian coach and captain Aaron Finch, seem to contend, that Jadeja had suffered an apparent hamstring injury during the first innings and hence, Chahal should not be allowed in as a concussion substitute. However, because Jadeja was hit once by Mitchell Starc's bouncer, the match referee has allowed Chahal as a concussion substitute. The concussion change does provide India with an added advantage as they will not be struggling to bowl the 4 overs that Jadeja was supposed to bowl had he not been injured.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed on their official Twitter handle that the wrist-spinner will be roped in as Jaddu's concussion substitute. Take a look.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



The concussion substitute rule

In July 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) agreed to allow the use of concussion replacements in all international cricket matches from 1 August 2019, with substitute having to be a "like-for-like replacement" and approved by the Match Referee.

Who will draw first blood?

With the ODI series done and dusted, India and Australia lock horns in the shortest format of the game as the tour with the first T20 being underway at Canberra currently. Putting India to bat first, Australia capitalized quickly grabbing some early wickets. However, it was Ravindra Jadeja yet again, who carried the Indian innings on his shoulders guiding the Men in Blue to a respectable total. Although the Indian all-rounder suffered from moments of threatening injuries, he ensured to end the innings, guiding India to 160 after 20 overs. Australia are 54/0 after 6.5 overs with Finch and D'Arcy Short on the crease.

