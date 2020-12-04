India Vs Australia First T20 LIVE Updates: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl At Canberra

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Australia have won the toss & have elected to bowl first at Canberra.
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Thangarasu Natarajan
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitch Starc, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
The surface at Manuka Oval will be favourable to the batsmen as it has been in the past. During the last ODI played at the venue between India and Australia, we saw runs galore which is why another high-scoring game is on the cards. Only one T20I game has been played at this venue which was in 2019 between Australia and Pakistan where the hosts comfortably chased a target of 151 riding on the back of a brilliant 51-ball 80 by Steve Smith.
There will be some assistance for pacers with the new ball whereas spinners will have also be in the game as there is a decent amount of spin in the wicket. On the other hand, batsmen should look to get their eye in before they try and decide to shift gears. The team winning the toss should look to field first, restrict the opposition to a low score and chase it down.
The weather during India vs Australia 1st T20I will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Canberra is expected to be around 23°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease considerably during the finishing stages to 16°C at around 5:00 PM (IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 31-61%. There will be a little cloud cover during the latter part of the match and with no real chances of rains whatsoever, one can expect an uninterrupted and a fascinating India vs Australia 1st T20I at the Manuka Oval.
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.
Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, A'Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.
Short of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning on Friday. The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format. Before the pandemic suspended sporting activities around the world, India had blanked hosts New Zealand in a five-match series and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.
The presence of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan, who did well on his ODI debut on Wednesday, lends much-needed balance to the bowling department. Sundar will be high on confidence after a solid IPL where Royal Challengers Bangalore and India skipper Virat Kohli used him effectively in the powerplay and middle overs. With Hardik Pandya not bowling regularly, India had only one specialist all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja in the one-dayers.
However, in the T20s, Kohli will also have the services of Sundar in both the departments and there is a possibility that Hardik can roll his arm over for a brief spell like he did from the second ODI onwards. Yorker specialist Natarajan, who was a late addition to the ODI squad, could also make his T20 debut on Friday having shown enough promise in his maiden international appearance. Unlike the SCG, the Manuka Oval surface had enough for both the spinners and pacers. It will be interesting to see who opens up the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah with the toss-up being between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a forgettable outing in the ODIs, will also be looking to bounce back.
In batting, K L Rahul, who batted at five in ODIs, is expected to go back to his preferred opening slot alongside Shikhar Dhawan. The in-form wicketkeeper-batsman had also opened in the previous series against New Zealand and would be expected to bat the bulk of the 20 overs as he did so well in the IPL. Skipper Kohli looked in good touch in ODIs and will be aiming to build on that while number four Shreyas Iyer will be targetting big scores from great starts like he did in the preceding three-match series. As Kohli mentioned, the win in the inconsequential third ODI was just the kind of result they needed ahead of the T20 series, else the tour would have gotten harder.
Australia, after naming the same squad for ODIs as well as T20s, would be backing themselves to beat India after a clinical display over the last one week despite injury concerns. Star batsman David Warner is unavailable due to a groin injury and it remains to be seen if Marnus Labuschagne comes alongside skipper Aaron Finch on Friday like they both did a night ago. Marcus Stoinis would have been another good opening option with Finch but he too is a doubtful starter due to a side injury he suffered during the ODIs. Mitchell Starc, who was rested on Wednesday, is expected to return to bolster the attack even as the side misses the services of Pat Cummins, who has been rested as part of his workload management.
