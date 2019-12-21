Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 'Chintu' And 'Mintu' Of Indian Cricket Team

On the recent episode of Chahal TV after India's stunning victory against West Indies to level the three-match ODI series, host and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed the Chintu and Mintu of the Indian Cricket Team. Star performers for India in the second ODI, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Chahal are the Mintu and Chintu, respectively, of the team as stated by Chahal. Sharma scored 159 runs while Kuldeep picked up his second ODI hat-trick, helping India thrash Windies by 107 runs. 'Chahal TV' is a segment hosted by the leg-spinner where the star performers get to make an appearance for an interview with Chahal.

'I have been playing like this for a while'

Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal after his brilliant knock of 159 runs, ace opener Rohit Sharma said, "KL was batting really good, so my job then was to give him the strike and along with that to strike the loose balls that I get. I was pretty determined to play 30-35 overs anyhow because it is essential for a set batsman to stay at the crease for a long time." He added, "I took my time until I scored 50 runs after that even I started striking well. I have been playing like this for quite a while now, that is why I back that template and I know if I play till 40-45 overs I will get everything covered."

'You can never plan a hat-trick'

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav also spoke about his second ODI hat-trick on Chahal TV. He said, "The first spell was really good. I was not thinking about picking wickets but the way they were striking the ball, I thought if we get a wicket right now it would change the game. The way Pooran and Hope were batting, there was a need to take a wicket and Shami bhai helped us grab two wickets. You can never plan a hat-trick but when I struck first with Hope's wicket, then Holder got out then for the third one I planned how to bowl. I was confused about what to bowl but then I set up a gully and went with the wrong-un. Luckily, I could hit the spot."

