Shreyas Iyer Highlights The Team's Preparations To Tackle The Dew Factor At Cuttack

Inducting Shreyas Iyer serves as a relief for Team India's middle-order issues after his blistering batting performances in the last two matches against West Indies in the ongoing ODI series. He will be heading into Sunday's series-decider with confidence after having scored two consecutive half-centuries with scores of 70 and 53 respectively. Meanwhile, Iyer spoke about what the team has done to counter the dew factor at the Barabati Stadium and the crowd support that the Men In Blue is expected to get at Cuttack during the press conference ahead of the series-deciding third ODI.

Iyer on countering dew factor and the crowd support

During the media interaction, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer talked about how the team has decided to tackle the dew factor at the venue.

'' Dew factor plays a massive role, we did some fielding practice with the wet ball. Irrespective of how much ever bad the weather conditions are, we are ready for it", said Iyer.

The Mumbai batsman then talked about the crowd support that they had received during the practice session.

''We saw so much crowd for the first time in a practice session. It's going to be loud tomorrow. I have come here for the second time and there is massive support for the team'', he added.

Iyer on Team India's approach for the decider

When asked about how Team India will be playing the series-decider on Sunday, Iyer said that they will play with a similar mindset with which they had played the last one.

''Last game was a do or die for us, we will play with the same mindset as the previous game, when the stakes are high all the players perform, one will take the responsibility to create a magical moment that can positively impact the team'', Iyer added.

Winner Takes It All

Both teams head into Sunday's series-decider with confidence after their performances in the previous two games. West Indies were too good for India in Chennai as they registered a convincing eight-wicket win with more than two overs to spare. In the following game at Vizag, the Men In Blue scored the equalizer with a comprehensive 107-run win riding on Rohit Sharma's splendid 159 and Kuldeep Yadav's second hat-trick in One Day Internationals. It remains to be seen which team will have the last laugh at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in this 'Winner Takes It All' match. For India, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to a back injury and young pacer Navdeep Saini has been roped in as a replacement.

