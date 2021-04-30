Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals New 'Love Of His Life', Netizens Create Dhanashree Verma Memes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a jovial character who is renowned for his antics. The leg-spinner keeps on entertaining his teammates, as well as, fans on and off the field with his gimmicks. Moreover, Chahal's hilarious activities on social media are also a testament to his humorous personality.

Rohit Sharma birthday: Yuzvendra Chahal calls 'Hitman' the 'love of his life'

Chahal was at it once again as he posted a hysterical wish for Rohit Sharma who celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday. On account of the 34th Rohit Sharma birthday, the spinner took to Twitter and picture with Rohit. However, it was the caption where he called Rohit the 'love of his life' that stole the show.

Love of my life ðŸ¤£ happy birthday Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa ðŸŽ‚ ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/xDdY4voVQ9 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 30, 2021

As soon as Chahal posted the funny tweet wishing Rohit, fans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans got creative and ran a meme riot. While some fans created Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma memes, others also came up with rib-tickling Ritika Sajdeh-Rohit Sharma memes. Here's a look at a few Dhanashree Verma and Rohit Sharma memes.

Dhanasree after reading this pic.twitter.com/bLwReT4cGh — Positive Entropy ðŸ˜· (@EntropyPositive) April 30, 2021

Ritika & Dhanashree after seeing this tweet be like - pic.twitter.com/5Er6ewCGyd — Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) April 30, 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2021 stats

Chahal has been the leader of RCB's bowling attack for a few years now. The leggie, who has a knack for picking wickets, has been pretty consistent with his bowling across seasons. However, Chahal's IPL 2021 campaign hasn't started in the most desirable way.

The Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2021 stats are proof of his slow start to the competition. In six matches so far, Chahal has bagged three wickets at a dismal average of 52.00 and an economy rate of 8.21 which is relatively higher than the last few seasons. The leg-spinner has an opportunity to find some form in RCB's next fixture against Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli and co. will take on the KL Rahul-led side in Match 26 of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The PBKS vs RCB live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). RCB will look to continue with winning momentum and go to the top of the points table by beating PBKS. On the other hand, Punjab, who have had a mixed tournament so far, will look to cause a quick turnaround and get back to winning ways.

