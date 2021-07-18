ZIM Vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Match

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will go against against each other in the second ODI match of the three-match ODI series at Harare Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 18. The match is set to commence at 1:00 PM IST. Here's a look at Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh live streaming details, where to watch ZIM vs BAN ODI match and how to watch ZIM vs BAN 2nd ODI.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match preview

After beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in their one-off test in Harare, Bangladesh started the three-match ODI series by inflicting a crushing win over thye home team. Zimbabwe batsmen need to come to the party if they want to keep the series alive. After a crushing 155 run loss in the 1st ODI, the home team will be eager to bounce back and win the second match in order to level the series. Blessing Muzarabani looked good in the first match getting early wickets for the team, however, Liton Das century and a five-wicket haul from Shakib-al-Hasan ensured that Bangladesh did not have any trouble in beating their Zimbabwe side.

For Zimbabwe Regis Chakabva was the shining star scoring a half-century but could not prevent the team from losing. The home team needs to pull up the socks and try to put up a better show in all departments of the game. Skipper Brendan Taylor is an experienced campaigner and will want to lead the team from the front by scoring runs with the bat. This should be a good match to watch. The pitch at the Harare Sports club helps the bowlers in the first hour, however, the batters will have the say in the rest of the match with the surface expected to be flat for the rest of the day. The weather is expected to be dry.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh live streaming: Where to watch and how to watch the 2nd ODI

The Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will not have a live telecast in India on any television channel. In India, fans can catch the live streaming of the ZIM vs BAN match on FanCode App. The live streaming of the ZIM vs BAN match will begin at 1:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 18.

Credit: Zimbabwe Cricket/ Twitter