'The Future Is Not Ours To See...': Ziva Sings 'Que Sera Sera' For MS Dhoni On His B'day

As India's most loved cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 39, tributes, glowing wishes flooded social media on Tuesday. After wife Sakshi's birthday post for husband went viral, now comes Dhoni's daughter Ziva's tribute for her father on his special day.

Singing Doris Day's popular song Que Sera Sera (1956), Ziva won many hearts on Instagram with her soulful, full of love and beautiful voice.

The lyrics are, "When I was just a little girl

I asked my mother what will I be

Will I be pretty will I be rich

Here's what she said to me

Que sera sera

Whatever will be will be

The future's not ours to see

Que sera sera"

Sakshi dropped heart emojis on Ziva's post shared from her page. In a beautiful post, Sakshi wished her husband by saying, "Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally 😂😂)

You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts.

Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles!

Happy Birthday, Husband!!" [sic]

Talking about Dhoni's age factor, the Ranchi born cricketer is yet to call time on his glorious career and was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of both Indian and world cricket. The 39-year-old is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test Mace 2009, World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013). He led the 'Men In Blue' to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format).

