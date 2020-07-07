MS Dhoni Birthday: Which Is Captain Cool's Favourite Football Club And Player? Details Out

Fans and Team India cricketers are well aware of the MS Dhoni's love for football and Rohit Sharma had once said that MS Dhoni is the best footballer in the team. While MS Dhoni is the co-owner of the Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC, back in 2016 the former skipper in his tweet revealed the name of his favourite football club.

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni reveals Manchester United as his favourite club

In 2016, MS Dhoni expressed his love for Manchester United in a tweet. Dhoni, who is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan, revealed his love for Manchester United, following a sponsorship deal between Manchester United and Gulf Oil, one of the brands which Dhoni endorses alongside Hardik Pandya.

Super happy to say Gulf unites me with my first love.Happy 2 welcome my fav club @ManUtd to the @cruisestation family! #UnitedForGulf — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) March 14, 2016

Dhoni had said in a Facebook video that Gulf Oil united him with his first love while holding the Manchester United shirt which had the famous number 7 and his nickname “Mahi” embossed on the back of the jersey.

Back in 2013, MS Dhoni was named as the official ambassador for the Premier League and that is when he had said that he was an avid EPL fan and when he is not busy with cricket, he watches EPL matches during weekends. He had also said that football is extremely exciting and very close to his heart since he was a goalkeeper during his school days.

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni 's favourite player and Lionel Messi on adopting Dhoni's calm nature

This was about MS Dhoni's favourite club. When it comes to MS Dhoni's favourite player, the 39-year-old said in an interview with Star Sports that he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi amongst current players and Zinedine Zidane amongst the older lot. Lionel Messi has made a name for himself playing for Barcelona in the LaLiga, while Zidane is the coach of rivals Real Madridi.

In what is a classic example of mutual respect, Lionel Messi is a huge fan of MS Dhoni as well. The revelation of which was made by the player himself before the World Cup in Russia. According to a report in Cricketaddictor, Lionel Messi in one of his interviews, had said that would be following MS Dhoni’s cool style of captaincy in the World Cup as well as take it one match at a time. He had also stressed that the team will have to play with all their strength and concentration to win the World Cup. Argentina eventually lost to France 3-4 in the quarter-finals.

MS Dhoni birthday: Dhoni age and career

Talking about Dhoni age factor, the Ranchi born cricketer is yet to call time on his glorious career and was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of both Indian and world cricket. The 39-year-old is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test Mace 2009, World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013). He led the 'Men In Blue' to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format).

(IMAGE: AP)