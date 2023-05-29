'BGMI is back': Netizens rejoice as Battlegrounds Mobile India server resumes to normal

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Krafton. It is the massively famous PUBG Mobile game's Indian adaptation, which India outlawed in 2020. On July 2, 2021, BGMI officially replaced the original game and has since received over 100 million downloads. However, the BGMI servers were not operational as of May 27, 2023. Thankfully, Krafton delivered the much-awaited BGMI 2.5 Update due to which the servers have become operational once more.

The day has arrived when the gamers when will finally bear the fruits of a long wait. The BGMI server, which was expected to resume to normal today has become operational. Many gamers have updated about the status of the game and Twitter has been flowing with photos and screenshots.

Hello BGMI fans!



Game will be live for IOS user at 11:30 ( IST ) , Thank you for the patience. Be ready! #IndiaKiHeartbeat #BGMI #IosLaunch pic.twitter.com/9spjdvE6GA — Battleground Mobile India (@BattleGames_Ind) May 29, 2023

Netizens rejoice as Battlegrounds Mobile India server resumes to normal

From the outset, there has been an unreal craze for the game and it can be stated that the interest hasn't dwindled over time. The wants have been met as BGMI is back. While social media is filled with comments of the coming back of the game, there are some users who are still facing difficulty in accessing the game. Krafton is apparently working towards fixing the issue and soon the "Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner" will be at the screens of all the gaming enthusiasts.

Just played #BGMI, it’s gonna be awesome! — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 28, 2023

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER is back 🔥💥



Now you can download #BGMI from both the App store and Play store. — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) May 29, 2023

What do you think about Battle Grounds Mobile India? Are you one of the gamers who was waiting for it to come back to life? or are you planning to give it a go for the first time? Let us know what you think of ESports.