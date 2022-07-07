As BGMI Completes One Year In India, Krafton Releases Special Login Event For Players

Battlegrounds Mobile India has competed one year since its launch in India. To celebrate BGMI's first anniversary, Krafton has introduced an anniversary Special Login event packed with new rewards and features. The Special Login event will run from July 4 to July 14. Keep reading to know more details about the BGMI Special Login event.

How to get the BGMI Anniversary Special Login event rewards?

From Day 1 onwards, users can select ‘Equip Now’ to collect the special anniversary lobby

From Day 2 to 6, users can collect Golden Share packs, which will automatically be brought onto Spawn Island in Classic Mode to give rewards to both you, and other players

On Day 7, users can log in to collect a permanent Circus M249 Skin

All these rewards are live in the game and users can open the game to avail themselves. By now, a lot of players must have gathered the Golden Share packs as this report is being compiled on July 7, 2022.

Krafton has recently announced a new milestone as Battlegrounds Mobile India has surpassed 100 million registered players! As the country’s most popular battle royale game, BGMI has a wide variety of maps, modes, and innumerable in-game collaborations and events to bring the best experience to its players. BGMI completes one year of being the most loved game in India.

Over the last year, BGMI has supported a robust Esports ecosystem in the country with India-centric events and content. Year on year, BGMI has seen more interactive tournaments, larger prize pools, and more opportunities for aspiring gamers to gain exposure and make their mark on the industry. With a long-term vision of fostering the ecosystem, Krafton has planned even larger tournaments for BGMI this year with the prize pool for the recently concluded BMPS (Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series) Season 1 being set at INR 2 crore, the largest in Indian esports history.