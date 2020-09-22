Call Of Duty League Considers Setting Up A "bubble" To Conduct 2021 Season

Earlier this month, reports stated that Call of Duty League will be halting their plans to expand due to the COVID-19 crisis. While rumours spoke about a lack of interest from potential franchise partners, the owners are seemingly looking to give preference to online events over in-person tournaments and leagues. However, recent reports add that Activision Blizzard has asked the CDL owners to consider a bubble-like environment for CDL 2021.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare owners to consider a bubble environment?

As per The Esports Observer, Activision Blizzard – who published Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – has advised owners to try and recreate a bubble-like environment to host events, similar to the NBA and other leagues. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA chose to play all their remaining games at a protected environment at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Reports claim that if CDL 2021 is shifted to a bubble, cities like Dallas and Las Vegas will be considered.

Are owners against the CDL bubble?

The report detailed that after Activision Blizzard's suggestion, the powers that be have been discussing various scenarios about the event. Some even pointed out that while a bubbe environment might help, it could be advantageous to teams like Dallas Empire, who have their home in one of the cities suggested. The suggestion also comes with contract complications, as many teams already have provisions made for where they will be staying during the competition. To shift the league to one city will warrant a change in those contracts as well.

How could a CDL bubble help Call of Duty League?

While the proposal for a CDL bubble is aimed at containing the threat of coronavirus, it could also deal with multiple issues faced during online events. There have been numerous reports about people using hacks and tools in an unfair manner to cheat during these events. However, no decision has been finalised yet.

A bubble would also solve the connectivity issues teams face. During Seattle Surge's loss to London Royal Ravens in July, the team's captain got disconnected during map four when the team was leading in points. As a result, the team lost the map. In a later game, a Ravens player was unable to connect during their playoff matchup against Toronto Ultra.

League of Legends bubble

Before the suggestion by Activision Blizzard, League of Legends decided to hold their events offline at a bubble in China. As per the format for their tournament Worlds, the top three teams from each region will compete against each other. This year, the teams flew to China to compete with a "Chinese Super Server".

(Image credits: Call of Duty League Twitter)