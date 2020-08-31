Call Of Duty League: Dallas Empire Ease Past Atlanta Faze To Clinch CDL 2020 Title

Dallas Empire were crowned Call of Duty League (CDL 2020) winners after they defeated the Atlanta FaZe in the championship clash on Sunday. The Empire thus became the first team to win the newly formed Call of Duty League and bagged a staggering $1.5 million in prize money. The Call of Duty League made a name for itself with many big-name teams competing in the tournament, but it was Dallas Empire who were eventually crowned CDL 2020 winners.

Also Read: Call Of Duty League Winners To Receive Full-size Championship Throne & $1.5 Million Prize

Call of Duty League: Dallas Empire crowned CDL 2020 winners after stunning Atlanta FaZe in the final

Atlanta FaZe were one of the best teams in the regular season of the Call of Duty League but were no match for Dallas Empire in the CDL 2020 postseason. In the nine-game final, Dallas Empire dismantled their opposition 5-1 to win the maiden Call of Duty League title. Atlanta FaZe had finished the regular season with 280 points, 20 more than the Empire, but fell at the final hurdle. Faze after their loss fell into the losers' bracket, where they defeated the Chicago Huntsmen 3-1 in a five-match series.

Also Read: CS:GO Joins Dota 2 In Surpassing $100 Million Prize Money Mark

Cuyler "Huke" Garland and Ian "Crimsix" Porter played a massive role in crowning Dallas Empire as CDL 2020 winners, constantly hurting the FaZe with their kill-streaks and efficiency. The Call of Duty League win meant that James "Clayster" Eubanks and Ian "Crimsix" Porter lifted their third Call of Duty titles. Eubanks won his second championship last year with EUnited during Black OPS 4, tying him with Damon "Karma" Barlow and Porter, who won all three titles with Empire.

Also Read: Post Malone Announced As Esports Company Envy Gaming Group's New Co-owner

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Porter said that he was sitting and smiling and always believed that this team could achieve something significant. While Atlanta FaZe heavily dominated the kill-feed in the CDL 2020 final, the Empire played smarter and were deserved champions at the end of the contest. The Empire's CDL 2020 roster had a point to prove and their Call of Duty League win is a statement of intent from the members.

Empire's James "Clayster" Eubanks had his sweet revenge after he was released from his former CDL roster which included Atlanta FaZe's Chris "Simp" Lehr and Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris. On the other hand, their 19-year-old stars, Dhaliwal and Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro proved that they belonged to this level. Shotzzy was the regular-season MVP as EMpire made an eight-consecutive semi-final appearance.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: PMCO Pakistan Disqualify Team IDL Due To Cheating

(Image Courtesy: Dallas Empire Twitter)