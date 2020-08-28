Call Of Duty League Winners To Receive Full-size Championship Throne & $1.5 Million Prize

Call of Duty is leaving no stones unturned in hyping up their inaugural CDL Championship Weekend. The championship winners are already guaranteed the lion's share ($1.5 million) of the mammoth $4.6 million prize pool along with a championship ring. In addition, the champs will also be awarded an outrageous full-sized throne, designed by Sheron Barber.

The glory of sitting atop the Call of Duty League: Throne designed by Sheron Barber (@MrSelfMade).



See which team takes it this weekend at #CDLChamps, watch live at https://t.co/wmB1gxdegF. pic.twitter.com/lFWSnRb7KT — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 27, 2020

The organisers announced the addition of the throne as yet another reward for the inaugural champs. CDL-themed all-black in colour, the giant chair features two huge CDL logos on the sides along with a gold embossed logo of CDL Championship Weekend 2020. The developers, Activision, also announced a one-of-a-kind virtual viewing experience for fans in one of the bunkers of Warzone map, Verdansk. The winning team will host their virtual trophy celebration from the bunker.

Also Read | CDL Championship Weekend: Live Stream Details, How To Watch And Schedule

After a gruelling 13-event regular season, 12 teams qualified for the postseason. Out of the 12, only four managed to qualify for the first-ever CDL Championship Weekend, scheduled for August 29 and 30. Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, Chicago Huntsmen, and London Royal Ravens will all be gunning for the top prize.

CDL Championship Weekend: Schedule, streaming details

Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire will face each other in the winner's bracket, where the winning team will directly qualify for the best-of-nine grand finale. Chicago Huntsmen and London Royal Ravens will clash in the loser's bracket. The winner of this tie will face the loser between Faze and Empire.

Schedule

London Royal Ravens vs Chicago Huntsmen, August 29, 2:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST)

Winner's Final: Atlanta FaZe vs Dallas Empire, August 29, 3:30 PM EST (August 30, 1:00 AM IST)

Loser's Final: August 29, 10:30 PM EST (August 30, 8:00 AM IST)

Grand Finals: August 30, 4:00 PM EST (August 31, 1:30 AM IST)

Stream

Live streaming of CDL Championship Weekend will be available on Call of Duty League's official YouTube channel.

Also Read | CS: GO Joins Dota 2 In Surpassing $100 Million Prize Money Mark

CDL Prize Pool

League Champion - $1.5 million

Runner-up - $900,000

3rd place - $600,000

4th place - $450,000

5th/6th place - $300,000 (2 teams)

7th/8th place - $175,000 (2 teams)

9th/10th place - $100,000 (2 teams)

11th/12thplace - $0 (2 teams)

Also Read | Dota 2's The International Becomes Most Lucrative Esports Event With $34.4m Prize Pool

Also Read | Ubisoft Announces Japan Championship 2020 With $140,000 Prize Pool

(Image Credits: Call of Duty League Twitter)