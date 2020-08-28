Call Of Duty League Winners To Receive Full-size Championship Throne & $1.5 Million Prize

Call of Duty is leaving no stones unturned in hyping up their inaugural CDL Championship Weekend. The championship winners are already guaranteed the lion's share ($1.5 million) of the mammoth $4.6 million prize pool along with a championship ring. In addition, the champs will also be awarded an outrageous full-sized throne, designed by Sheron Barber.
The glory of sitting atop the Call of Duty League: Throne designed by Sheron Barber (@MrSelfMade).— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 27, 2020
See which team takes it this weekend at #CDLChamps, watch live at https://t.co/wmB1gxdegF. pic.twitter.com/lFWSnRb7KT
The organisers announced the addition of the throne as yet another reward for the inaugural champs. CDL-themed all-black in colour, the giant chair features two huge CDL logos on the sides along with a gold embossed logo of CDL Championship Weekend 2020. The developers, Activision, also announced a one-of-a-kind virtual viewing experience for fans in one of the bunkers of Warzone map, Verdansk. The winning team will host their virtual trophy celebration from the bunker.
After a gruelling 13-event regular season, 12 teams qualified for the postseason. Out of the 12, only four managed to qualify for the first-ever CDL Championship Weekend, scheduled for August 29 and 30. Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, Chicago Huntsmen, and London Royal Ravens will all be gunning for the top prize.
THE FINAL FOUR:@ATLFaZe@Huntsmen@DallasEmpire@RoyalRavens— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 23, 2020
See who seizes the #CDLChamps glory next weekend August 29-30. pic.twitter.com/itd4M2UUwk
Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire will face each other in the winner's bracket, where the winning team will directly qualify for the best-of-nine grand finale. Chicago Huntsmen and London Royal Ravens will clash in the loser's bracket. The winner of this tie will face the loser between Faze and Empire.
Live streaming of CDL Championship Weekend will be available on Call of Duty League's official YouTube channel.
