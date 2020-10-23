CS:GO Flashpoint 2 Announced With A Whopping $1 Million Prize Pool

Counter-Striker: Global Offensive continues to lead the way with respect to the combined prize pool awarded to players in 2020. The popular esports title has awarded the highest prize pool this year, a reported $11 million across 406 tournaments. Flashpoint 1 had the highest prize pool of any tournament, offering $1 million to the participating teams. Counter-Striker Flashpoint 2 looks to continue the trend, offering the same prize pool for its upcoming tournament.

CS:GO Flashpoint 2 schedule, format

Flashpoint, owned by B Site inc, announced the second edition of the popular tournament on Thursday, which will feature a total of 12 teams competing for the top prize. CS:GO Flashpoint 2 will be played between November 10 and December 6. Featuring some of the best CS:GO teams, the competition will be split into group play, playoffs and grand final. Details regarding Flashpoint 2 format will be revealed in the upcoming days.

Schedule

Group Stage: November 10 to 22

Playoffs: November 30 to December 5

Finals: December 6

Flashpoint 2 teams

The 12-team competition will comprise of teams from the inaugural edition - Gen.G, Cloud9, c0ntact, Dignitas, Team Envy, MAD Lions and MIBR. They will be joined by new entrants in BIG, OG, Fnatic, forZe eSports and Virtus.pro. BIG, OG and Fnatic received direct invites, while the latter two won qualifiers for their invites.

Flashpoint 2 prize pool

Similar to the previous edition, the winner of the tournament will take home the lion's share of the prize pool - $500,000. The champions of Flashpoint 2 will also win the AK-47 Trophy. The team finishing second will win $250,000 while $100,000 will be awarded to the third-placed team. The remaining prize money will be distributed among teams finishing in the top eight.

Flashpoint Season 1 was played between March 13 and 19 April. Unlike the second edition, which will be an online-only event, Season 1 was hosted from FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles. MAD Lions defeated MIBR 2-1 in the Grand Final in April to claim the top prize. Online viewership for Flashpoint 1 recorded over 7 million hours watched; the finals drew the highest viewership of over 270,000 concurrent viewers.

(Image Credits: CS:GO)