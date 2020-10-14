US Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How To Register, Dates And Timings Info

The US Army National Guard will be conducting some CS:GO Community Nights. The community nights will reportedly start in October and will go on for months. The tournaments will offer points that can later be converted into prizes.

Also read | Trump threatens to send US Army National Guard to keep Minneapolis protesters under control

How to register for the three-month-long CS:GO Community Nights organized by the US Army National Guard

To register for the CS:GO Community Nights, one has to register on "faceit". Only US residents can participate in the event. The links for the upcoming events have been uploaded, which last till December. After registering, a player can sign up for events individually. Players will start with 1000 points and will earn 10 points for a win. If a player loses, 10 points will be reduced.

Also read | US Army National Guard clears Louisiana roads after Laura

US National Guard Community Nights schedule

The series will begin in October and will last till December. Players can also play in bi-weekly tournaments with their teams. The National Guard’s organizer page will be conducting the tournaments. The games will begin at 3:00 PM EST every night (Next day, 12:30 AM IST).

October – 16, 19, 13, 26 and 30

November – 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30

December – 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28

Also read | DC attorney general questions US Army National Guard presence

The bi-weekly tournaments, which begin from October 18, will rank players on their wins and losses. Only the top few people will advance to the next stage. Points from the 30,000 points prize pool will be awarded. As per reports, games will be played in an in-play format, which will provide players to earn some extra points. Headshots, clutches, nade kills and bomb defuses will be rewarded. Mission challenges will be available, completion of which will earn points.

The US Army National Guard also has an eSports program, which is made for the soldiers' passion for gaming. Their aim is to show the world as to how one can serve the country and community in different ways. Their team consists of soldiers who have shown good skill during live streams and have answered questions about Guard life. "The stream squad entertains, interacts, and helps others see Guard Soldiers in a different light and as people who share their interests."

US National Guard Community Nights prizes (30,000 points)

First place – 10,000 points

Second place –5,000 points

Third place – 5,000 points

Fourth to seventh place – 2,500 points

Also read | US Army National Guard chief to undergo another test after conflicting coronavirus results

Compete in @UnikrnCo CS:GO Community Nights to win a PC and Cash! ✨ https://t.co/r0dA2YpzQI



Also, trial Unikrn's Umode with $10 free, code: FACEIT 👉 https://t.co/SV61MhLOXf pic.twitter.com/lBBPLbhy6Z — FACEIT (@FACEIT) September 1, 2020

(Image credits: CS:GO site)